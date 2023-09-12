No Ghanaian leader has been irresponsible as Nana Addo — Kwakye Ofosu

In a series of posts on X, Kwakye Ofosu said no Ghanaian leader has been as irresponsible in the destruction of our economy and institutions as Nana Addo who he described as the 'mother serpent of corruption' adding that Ghanaians didn't have difficulty electing Nana Addo as President and will have none electing John Mahama who is far better than him.

He also criticised the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) for making its platform available to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to use for a partisan campaign.

He described the GBA as a shameless and inglorious entity that has been reduced to giving their platform consistently to the President to campaign against John Mahama.

Kwakye said the notion that the NDC will yield to injustice and open judicial manipulation is an absurd fantasy adding that no amount of Presidential tantrums will quench the demand for fairness and balance in the administration of justice.

Addressing the Ghana Bar Conference at the University of Cape Coast, the President expressed deep concern over Mahama's comments, describing them as "very dangerous" to the progress of the country.

He emphasized that such statements should not be made by someone of Mahama's stature.

Nana Addo further highlighted that this represents a significant challenge to the independence of the judiciary in Ghana, constituting one of the most severe attacks in its history.

He also said his government has undertaken the boldest initiatives since independence to reform and strengthen the capacity of the nation's institutions to tackle corruption in the public sector.