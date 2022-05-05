No gov't in the future can abolish E-levy — Allotey Jacobs to Mahama

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, Allotey said there hasn’t been any tax regime introduced in the country that a political party has assumed office and successfully repealed or abolished.

"Now, entrepreneurs are paying for the GETFund more than before, so there is no tax regime that someone will say this tax will be abolished or will be repealed or use big English to describe it; for me, I don’t believe in it (the repeal promise),” he added.

Pulse Ghana

"My biggest problem is that Ghanaians tend to believe politicians faster. I am a politician myself and I know what I have done, and sometimes I believe that there is a need for me to confess what I have done to Ghanaian voters," he said.

He indicated that politicians would promise that "Jesus Christ will come tomorrow and Ghanaians will believe it but is that our character."