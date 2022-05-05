RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

No gov't in the future can abolish E-levy — Allotey Jacobs to Mahama

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The suspended member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has stated that former President John Mahama's promise that the next NDC government will repeal the Electronic Transactions Act is impossible.

Allotey Jacobs
Allotey Jacobs

He said the E-levy has come to stay adding that no political party can abolish it.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, Allotey said there hasn’t been any tax regime introduced in the country that a political party has assumed office and successfully repealed or abolished.

"Now, entrepreneurs are paying for the GETFund more than before, so there is no tax regime that someone will say this tax will be abolished or will be repealed or use big English to describe it; for me, I don’t believe in it (the repeal promise),” he added.

John Mahama
John Mahama Pulse Ghana

"My biggest problem is that Ghanaians tend to believe politicians faster. I am a politician myself and I know what I have done, and sometimes I believe that there is a need for me to confess what I have done to Ghanaian voters," he said.

He indicated that politicians would promise that "Jesus Christ will come tomorrow and Ghanaians will believe it but is that our character."

"We can't live like that as a nation…look at how they have diluted the minds of Ghanaians about E-levy, I am telling you that no government in the future, can abolish or repeal the E-levy. I am saying this emphatically, that no government can come and repeal the E-levy which is generating revenue for the government," he noted.

