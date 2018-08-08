No govt vehicle in my possession – Charlotte Osei

news

Former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei, has vehemently denied reports that she has a government vehicle in her possession.

Madam Osei was last month fired from her position as EC boss by President Akufo-Addo following a recommendation by the Chief Justice.

The former CHRAJ boss was sacked together with her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Amankwah over incompetence and misappropriation of funds respectively.

However, in a latest development, the sacked EC boss was reported to have kept a state vehicle in her possession despite exiting office.

According to a publication by the Daily Guide newspaper, Madam Osei is still keeping a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 which was donated to her by former president Mahama.

However, the former EC boss has denied such reports, insisting there is currently no state vehicle in her possession.

In a letter dated August 7, 2018, Madam Osei said she had "returned all vehicles and other assets belonging to the Commission".

Accra-based Joy FM reports that the letter was written to the Director of Administration at the Commission and requested a confirmation in writing about assets she has returned and any other to be returned.

Sources at the Presidency are also reported to have confirmed that Madam Osei rather contacted the Presidency to come for a vehicle in her possession which was given her in 2015, following her appointment.

The source said the former EC Boss made the effort to return the vehicle two weeks ago, adding that the car has since been returned.