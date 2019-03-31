The EC said last week, after its Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting, that it will compile a new electoral roll ahead of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The decision was immediately censored by the NDC, saying it was not discussed at the IPAC meeting.

Speaking on Newsfile Saturday, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, said even though the issue of a new voters' register is a subject for all to discuss, there's actually no need for a new one.

"It is a subject for all of us to discuss but in my opinion, there is no such need for a new voters’ register," he said.

"Why do we require a new register . . . our practice has been that we replace the new register every decade," he added.