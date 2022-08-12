RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Non-reshuffling of Ministers will not affect NPP in the 2024 elections – Ben Ephson

Evans Annang

Renowned Ghanaian pollster, Ben Ephson has downplayed concerns about the non-reshuffling of appointees by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said that will not play any factor in the determination of the winner in the 2024 elections.

Mr. Ephson said, “it is the bread and butter issues that will make the swing voters decide to vote for party A or B, not his inability to agree to calls for him to reshuffle.

“I disagree … each person going to vote in 2024 is going to vote (based on) whether his life has improved since 2020, he is going to vote on whether he thinks that of the two parties, whose policies will benefit him?,” he stated.

Calls for a ministerial reshuffle has heightened in recent weeks on the back of an economic downturn that has forced the government to seek an economic rescue programme from the International Monetary Fund, IMF.

The President, on August 8, whiles speaking in an exclusive interview on Tamale-based North Star radio, during an official tour of the region; defended the output his ministers have put in so far, stating: “many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at.

“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call,” President Akufo-Addo added.

Ephson was reacting to comments by a former Chief of Staff, Kwadwo Mpiani, who on another programme backed calls for a reshuffle on the grounds that it could help government with fresh ideas to deal with prevailing economic challenges and also its electoral fortunes in the long term.

Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

