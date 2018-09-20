Pulse.com.gh logo
None of the MPs in Parliament is sensible - Odike


Contempt None of the MPs in Parliament is sensible - Odike

Outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong was dragged to the Privileges Committee of Parliament recently for making a similar comment about the house.

Founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike

Founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike

Founder and leader of the United Front Party (UFP), Akwasi Adai Odike has said that Ghana's parliament is full of people who lack 'common' sense.

He said their actions over the years have shown that they don't apply sense and logic in their dealings.

In a report by MyNewsGH.com, Odike is alleged to have granted an interview on Angel FM where he made those damning revelations.

“If a parliamentarian is sensible in his community when he or she gets to the house of the legislature he compromises his or her senses on decisions the house makes turning parliament into a rubber stamp”, he is alleged to have said.

READ ALSO: Odike as President would have been better than Nana Addo - NDC man

“If cash is coming to parliamentarians, NDC and NPP MPs will all come together and endorse it… When a decision will affect the entire country they will take partisan lines. This is what is going on. If they propose buying Landcruisers for them who will object to it saying the money belongs to the state? When the president takes a motion to parliament, you will not see a single MP from the minority side supporting it”, he said.

“What Committee… Master let us do proper analysis… We are  not cowards speaking? I am saying that if they have senses when they get to parliament they compromise their senses to the detriment of the citizenry. We are not in Ghana today”, he reiterated his earlier claims saying he is unfazed.

Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye

Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye

 

Reports indicate that Odike was asked by the host  Alhaji Tanko to be civil in his utterances about the “Honourables ” in view of the fact he could be dragged to the privileges committee for denigrating the reputation of the country’s lawmakers, the businessman said he is not a coward.

Outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong was dragged to the Privileges Committee of Parliament recently for making a similar comment about the house.

