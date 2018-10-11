Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

NPP can't disband vigilante groups - Yaw Buabeng Asamoah


Delta Force Attack NPP can't disband vigilante groups - Yaw Buabeng Asamoah

In the latest incident, Delta Force disrupted a party meeting in Old Tafo in the party’s stronghold the Ashanti region. The MP for Old Tafo, Dr. Osei Akoto, who attended the meeting was whisked away to safety.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yaw Buabeng Asamoah appointed NPP's Communications Director play

Yaw Buabeng Asamoah appointed NPP's Communications Director

Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, has said that the party cannot disband any of the vigilante groups associated with them.

He said this is due to the fact that none of those groups were formed by the party.

Asamoah's comments come in the wake of the recent attack on the Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei, by members of Delta Force over the weekend.

“When the party puts something together, the party can disband”, he said on JOY TV.

The activities of vigilante groups have increased since the swearing of Nana Akufo-Addo as President in January 2017.

READ ALSO: Court remands 2 Delta Force members

The Akufo-Addo government is under renewed pressure to root out groups like Delta Force, Invisible Force, Kandahar Boys.

I'm not responsible for the dismissal of Ministers - Akoto Osei play

I'm not responsible for the dismissal of Ministers - Akoto Osei

 

In the latest incident, Delta Force disrupted a party meeting in Old Tafo in the party’s stronghold the Ashanti region. The MP for Old Tafo, Dr. Osei Akoto, who attended the meeting was whisked away to safety.

“Tomorrow if you say, I have disbanded Delta Force and they come and say they are called Volta Force…do you then chase them is banding them as they change groups or what?”, the NPP Communications Director said.

Despite calls by civil society and religious groups to have the groups disbanded, Asamoah said this demand cannot be implemented.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Politics: NPP Minnesota successfully concludes Inauguration and Investment dialogue Politics NPP Minnesota successfully concludes Inauguration and Investment dialogue
Defence: Mahama wasn't incompetent - Spio-Garbrah defends former boss Defence Mahama wasn't incompetent - Spio-Garbrah defends former boss
Campaign Promises: Nana Addo's $1m per constituency promise missing? - Mahama Campaign Promises Nana Addo's $1m per constituency promise missing? - Mahama
Election 2020: ‘NPP fear me; they know I can win 2020 election’ – Mahama Election 2020 ‘NPP fear me; they know I can win 2020 election’ – Mahama
Public Purse: Bawumia sends 20 of his staff to UN conference Public Purse Bawumia sends 20 of his staff to UN conference
Governance: Okudzeto asks if foreign travel ban on ministers still in force Governance Okudzeto asks if foreign travel ban on ministers still in force

Recommended Videos

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia: 'I hear incompetent Mahama wants a come back to do more damage' Dr Mahamudu Bawumia 'I hear incompetent Mahama wants a come back to do more damage'
Politics: There will be massive infrastructural devt next year - Bawumia Politics There will be massive infrastructural devt next year - Bawumia
Politics: I will give all nurses jobs in my 2nd coming - Mahama Politics I will give all nurses jobs in my 2nd coming - Mahama



Top Articles

1 Murder Of Judges Rawlings breaks silence on ‘Who Killed the Judges?’...bullet
2 Vigilantes Police arrest 2 Delta Force members for attacking Ministerbullet
3 Public Purse Bawumia sends 20 of his staff to UN conferencebullet
4 Video Watch how Delta Force nearly lynched NPP MP over failed promisesbullet
5 Incompetence Battle Stop disgracing yourself - Mahama fires Bawumiabullet
6 Battle Lines ‘Go dirty and I'll reply you squarely’ – Mahama...bullet
7 2020 Polls I am yet to decide whether I will contest...bullet
8 Prophecy Killer port charges will send NPP to opposition -...bullet
9 Governance Okudzeto asks if foreign travel ban on...bullet
10 Prophecy Akufo-Addo wasn't meant to be President -...bullet

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
3 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatmentbullet
4 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
5 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
6 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet
7 Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP revealsbullet
8 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
9 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet

Politics

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Hard Times Fix the economy and stop blaming NDC - Ade Coker tells Bawumia
Kojo Bonsu
NDC Elections Kojo Bonsu begs for cash to fund his campaign
File Photo
Vigilantism NPP condemns Delta Force; calls on Police to arrest them
Koku Anyidoho
Foreign Trips Akufo-Addo is an insensitive President - Koku Anyidoho
X
Advertisement