NPP can't disband vigilante groups - Yaw Buabeng Asamoah

Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, has said that the party cannot disband any of the vigilante groups associated with them.

He said this is due to the fact that none of those groups were formed by the party.

Asamoah's comments come in the wake of the recent attack on the Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei, by members of Delta Force over the weekend.

“When the party puts something together, the party can disband”, he said on JOY TV.

The activities of vigilante groups have increased since the swearing of Nana Akufo-Addo as President in January 2017.

The Akufo-Addo government is under renewed pressure to root out groups like Delta Force, Invisible Force, Kandahar Boys.

In the latest incident, Delta Force disrupted a party meeting in Old Tafo in the party’s stronghold the Ashanti region. The MP for Old Tafo, Dr. Osei Akoto, who attended the meeting was whisked away to safety.

“Tomorrow if you say, I have disbanded Delta Force and they come and say they are called Volta Force…do you then chase them is banding them as they change groups or what?”, the NPP Communications Director said.

Despite calls by civil society and religious groups to have the groups disbanded, Asamoah said this demand cannot be implemented.