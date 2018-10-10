Pulse.com.gh logo
NPP condemns Delta Force; calls on Police to arrest them


The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned vigilante group, Delta Forces, following its recent attack on the Member of Parliament for Tafo-Pankrono, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei.

The legislator was reportedly nearly attacked by members of the pro-NPP vigilante group during a meeting with some constituents over the weekend.

Reports suggest the MP was having a meeting with some constituents when the thugs stormed the place to disrupt the gathering.

The Delta Force members then manhandled persons who were present at the meeting, before attempting to also attack Dr. Akoto Osei.

The legislator was, however, lucky to be whisked away, but that did not stop the ‘macho men’ from destroying items worth thousands of cedis.

In a statement signed by its National Organiser, Sammy Awuku, the NPP condemned the attacks by the Delta Force, describing the actions of the vigilante group as “highly unacceptable, unjustifiable and unfortunate”.

The party said it will not condone any acts of violence regardless of the reasons, and called on the Police to arrest and deal with anyone found to have been involved in the attack of the MP.

“The use of force and violence, particularly in internal party matters, is alien to the tenets of the New Patriotic Party and should have no place among us, especially under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who has been a strong advocate of the rule of law,” the statement read.

“We call on the security agencies to deal decisively with this case without fear or favour. The party is equally putting in place measures to ensure that we nip these acts of violence in our internal party activities, in the bud. We warn any group of persons who might be harbouring any of such intentions to advise themselves, since the party will not tolerate such behaviour and will cooperate with the police as we have always done,” it added.

Meanwhile, two members of the notorious Delta Force, identified as Richard Yaw Brefo, 51; and Paul Atta Onyinah, 49, are currently in the grip of the Police in connection with the violence.

