The NPP Coordinators are among other things accusing the MCE of lying and abusing his office making the party becoming unattractive in the area.
"Since the nomination of Karim Nanyua as DCE for Sissala East and his subsequent approval by Assembly Members in May 2017, his conduct, poor managerial and leadership skills and his attitude of lying to each and every person has given our party a bad image and press. This his behaviour has further badly affected the growth and development of our party in the constituency, caused greater despondency and disenchantment among the rank and file of our party in the constituency, taking the shine of the achievements and positive strides of the government away and most importantly making the NPP a mocking stock in the Municipality," they said.
Read below the full petition:
A PETITION CALLING FOR THE IMMEDIATE SACKING OF THE MCE OF THE SISSALA EAST MUNICIPAL, HONOURABLE KARIM NANYUA
We 16 coordinators in attendance, out of 21 NPP Electoral Area Coordinators comprising of 65 polling stations out of 80 polling stations in the Sissala East Constituency with the full blessings of majority of the former constituency officers, immediate past electoral area coordinators, majority of polling station executives, elders, patrons and the entire structure of the party in the Sissala East constituency humbly plead on you, Your Excellency, The President of the Republic of Ghana, to immediately release and sack the MCE, Hon. Karim Nanyua of his post and duties.
Your Excellency, since the nomination of Karim Nanyua as DCE for Sissala East and his subsequent approval by Assembly Members in May 2017, his conduct, poor managerial and leadership skills and his attitude of lying to each and every person has given our party a bad image and press. This his behaviour has further badly affected the growth and development of our party in the constituency, caused greater despondency and disenchantment among the rank and file of our party in the constituency, taking the shine of the achievements and positive strides of the government away and most importantly making the NPP a mocking stock in the Municipality. Because of these and many others, we would use this petition to humbly plead with you to have him fired with immediate effect. Below are details of some major reasons;
Also, as the chairman for the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme, he did not adopt any prudent management skills in managing the fertilizers when they finally arrived. It is sad to note that fertilizers were off-loaded and thrown to the ground without any caution. This resulted in many bags of fertilizers being wasted as a result of the height at which they were thrown to the ground. In many circumstances, instead of him to receive weigh bills from drivers who brought in the fertilizers and off-loaded them so as to cross check with the quantity contained in the weigh bills, his cluelessness and clandestine activity of stealing the fertilizer clouded his leadership and judgement. The attention of the party’s rank and file were drawn to it and same was brought to his attention of which he recklessly disregarded. We were angered because we thought that if this was allowed to continue, this good government flagship programme to help poor farmers and increase food production in Ghana would fail. But because he was benefiting from the looting and mismanagement of the fertilizer, he allowed it to continue regardless of the numerous complaints.
In an attempt to lie in order to cover up their lies, the MCE and his cohorts responded that he was transferring the fertilizers from one warehouse to another while Kuka responded that they were loading auctioned fertilizers. The question we are yet to get answers to is, “when in the scheme of things did Your Excellency or your esteemed office instruct your MCE for Sissala East to auction fertilizers especially those meant for the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme?”. The late apprehension of their thievery happened at the time that many bags of fertilizer had already been stolen and smuggled.
However, the discovery of their unpatriotic and hostile attitude to the success of your flagship programme (Planting for Food and Jobs) drew the attention of your Regional Minister and his Deputy who subsequently came down to Sissala East, locked up the warehouse and took the keys to Wa. Dr. Nurah Gyiele, a Minister of State in charge of Agric at the presidency was called to our local radio station, Radford FM, where he indicated among other things that a forensic audit of the fertilizer was to be conducted. The Municipality waited in vain and due to this, many farmers who owed 50 percent cost of the Planting for Food and Jobs fertilizer for the 2017 farming season refused to pay with the impunity that until the presidency and government get the MP, MCE and their cronies pay for all the stolen bags of fertilizers they would not also pay for theirs. Your Excellency, doesn’t this negate your fight against corruption for which you are well noted for? This also does affect the electoral fortunes of our party in the constituency since the head of government, the MCE, is seen as a corrupt thief. He is certainly an albatross on our necks as operatives of our party and campaigners for the retention of power in 2020.
Your Excellency, judging from this behaviour and discriminations of the MP and MCE against NPP members in the Sissala East Municipality, do you choose the massive majority of NPP in Sissala East or the minority? Any further stay of Hon. Karim Nanyua at post communicates to us your choice and this would hugely discourage commitment, sacrifice, hardwork, and above all loyalty. Many people are grumbling and thinking that disloyalty is what pays in NPP since Karim Nanyua was rewarded with the position of the MCE when in actual fact he was out there campaigning against Your Excellency and your Parliamentary candidate in 2012. He and his MP have also vowed not to work with the constituency executives and the 16 out of 21 electoral area coordinators whom they campaigned against. Their discriminatory activities are getting worse by the day and the earlier something is done the better. Party operatives are being mocked at by opposition elements who brag that they get all the largess and opportunities even though they are in opposition. How can our efforts that resulted in the victory be used to punish we ourselves, Your Excellency?
Lessons should have been learnt for our forward march and also building on the gains of 2016. However and unfortunately, both the MP and the MCE did not learn any lesson from the humiliating defeat at that polling station neither are they willing to resource or support the constituency officers and other party operatives to attend these social gatherings. The constituency executives too have exhausted themselves financially following the higher expenditure expended during the constituency executive election in their bid to respond to the largess and monies that the MCE and the MP generated from the thievery from the Planting for Food and Jobs fertilizers to finance their slate of candidates. The inability of constituency officers and other party operatives to continuously attend social gatherings in the absence of the MCE especially that of party members has created a general sense of despair and hopelessness among the rank and file of our party in the constituency.
It was so sad a spectacle when our long-serving council of elders chairman passed on in June 2018. Honourable Henry Bipuah (the late council of elders chairman) who served our party loyally, suffered some political transfers during his active service in the Ghana Education Service, sacrificed his ambitions for the unity of our party when he wanted to become a presiding member in 2006 but most unfortunately, the MCE never considered him on any the many opportunities that were created by your Excellency. After giving off his outmost best in the service of our party, he gained close to nothing after we came back to power in 2016. After he passed on to glory, the poor social capital of our MCE and the MP did not allow our party to organise properly to honour his family and pay the last respect to him. It was only Hon. Amidu Chinnia, the Deputy Upper West Regional minister, who came and donated assorted drinks to the family but his gesture was quickly dismissed as a donation from the party as he is an in-law to the family. The family of the late Mr. Henry Bipuah is the largest NPP family in his polling station. The family have therefore become furious and disappointed in our party and thereby nursing their wounds to visit our party with a revolt vote eventhough they never voted against the party since 1992. Our MCE who is supposed to cultivate enough political capital and put same to the benefit of our party in 2020 has now become the biggest political repelling factor. The earlier you sack him the better for our electoral fortunes in the Sissala East. An efficient, effective and proactive leadership at the assembly would revitalize and re-energize the party structure, attract floating voters and create the needed euphoria for election 2020.
CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS:
There are many more issues we can enumerate but we just want to maintain this for now hoping that our call will be heeded to. We initially intended to demonstrate on the principal streets of Tumu and locking the MCE out of his office but due to the bad publicity it will give to the government which we so much cherish, we decided to put down this humble letter.
Your excellency, for the sake of branding our party as the best and protecting the good image of your administration, we patiently suffered in the hands of the MCE for so long hoping that thing will normalize.
The continuous stay of Hon. Karim Nanyua as MCE for Sissala East has badly marred your fight against corruption and mismanagement and would automatically negate our efforts at retaining the seat and winning the majority votes for you come 2020. Your Excellency, we cannot associate with this deliberate attempts to make us lose the seat and continuously make you unpopular in the Sissala East Municipality despite your good heart and all your good works hence our call for the MCE’s removal.
We would like to emphasise that we tried several times to call the MCE to order in private meetings but all our attempts failed. Whenever we meet him, he agrees to everything we say but returns to square one immediately the meeting is over. He has played a fool over us for several times and negotiation with him is out of the equation. He boasts to people that our complaints and grumblings does not affect him and that it is only the MP, Honourable Ridwan Abass Dauda, that can have him fired. We cannot carry him as MCE and head of government in the Municipality to campaign in 2020 because none of us will like to be called a fertilizer thief. Carrying Honourable Karim Nanyua to the 2020 elections will mean that our party has agreed to concede defeat to the NDC in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections in the Sissala East Constituency.
Your Excellency, we will also plead with you to call our MP, Hon. Ridwan Abass Dauda, to order with regards to respect for party structures and social functions especially when it involves party stakeholders in the constituency.
Counting on your usual cooperation.
Thank You.
Yours faithfully,
0540744182
Kpaviara-Yalia Electoral Area Coordinator
Bawiessibelle Electoral Area Coordinator
0552519674 (Spokesperson of the group)