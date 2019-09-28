By popular acclamation Saturday afternoon, Alidu Seidu was announced by executives of the party in the region as their candidate for the party for the Asawase constituency amidst heavy security presence at the St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Asawase.

His confirmation received a rapturous jubilation from the delegates, our correspondent Evans William Evans-Nkum reported.

With his controversial endorsement, Seidu will be making his second attempt at wrestling the seat from the National Democratic Congress’ Alhaji Mubarak Muntaka.

Alhaji Muntaka who is the minority chief whip in parliament and has been held the Asawase constituency since 2005, beat Mr Seidu by over 5,000 votes in the constituency in the 2016 parliamentary election.

Despite issues surrounding the exercise, majority of the over 800 delegates turned up to support the candidature of Alidu Seidu, who is the Municipal chief executive for Asokore Mampong.

The Asawase constituency branch of the NPP used the occasion to announce the reuniting of former chairman of the constituency Michael Brenya, with the party, our correspondent reported.

Brenya was suspended in 2015 following the murder of Abubakar Mohammed after internal political clashes

More soon…

---3news.com---