According to him, “it is practically impossible for any administration not to do a bit of borrowing.”

Mr. Baako’s comments were in response to comments by Tamale North Member of Parliament, Alhassan Suhuyini.

Speaking on Newsfile on Joy FM, the NDC legislator pulled up a Tweet he claimed was posted by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia before the NPP won the 2016 elections.

Mr. Suhuyini argued that the erstwhile NDC administration was vindicated in its prudent debt portfolio, while accusing the Akufo-Addo government of excessive borrowing in its two and half years in office.

Reacting to this, Mr. Baako challenged the authenticity of the said tweet, adding Dr. Bawumia never said the NPP would not borrow when elected into office.

"I don't think Dr Bawumia ever made such comments. This Tweet could not have come from him because it is practically impossible for any administration not to do a bit of borrowing.

“This Tweet Suhuyini is quoting from is of doubtful validity," the veteran journalist said.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has been critical of the NPP government’s borrowings, citing Ghana’s ¢200 billion debt as at the end of the first quarter of 2019 as unprecedented.