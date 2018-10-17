NPP doing in 20 months what Ghana hasn’t since independence – Bawumia

news

Ghana’s economy has witnessed greater transformation in the last 21 months under the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) than it has since the country gained independence, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

He said the Nana Addo government has done more to digitise and formalise the Ghana’s economy in its 20 months of being in office.

He reiterated government’s resolve to lay down the necessary infrastructure to ensure that Ghana becomes a modern economy.

Dr. Bawumia made these statements whiles addressing participants at the UK-Ghana Investment Summit in Accra on Tuesday 16th October, 2018.

“The Akufo-Addo government is doing things, life-transforming activities and reforms, what we haven’t done as a nation over the past 61 years, in just 20 months. We are implementing reforms that will provide the critical, soft infrastructure that will ensure that Ghana becomes a modern economy.



“In just 20 months, we have implemented policies and programmes designed to formalise the economy and make life easier for both the ordinary Ghanaian and businesses. For instance, today, through the use of technology, getting a Drivers’ Licence has been made easier and cut out the need to pay a middleman before accessing an essential service. This is certainly good for the ordinary Ghanaian and business,” the Vice President remarked.

He said the Nana Addo government has “delivered in this short period, and will continue to deliver in the coming days, months and years”.

Dr. Bawumia also pointed to the implementation of the Ghana Card, National Digital Property Addressing System-GhanaPostGPS, Mobile Payments Interoperability, E-case tracking, Free SHS and the E-registration of companies, as evidence that the government is indeed working.

He said government is bent on making Ghana a business-friendly environment and called on the investor-community to “talk to your Ghanaian counterparts and explore ways we can work together to make Ghana better”.