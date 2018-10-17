Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

NPP doing in 20 months what Ghana hasn’t since independence – Bawumia


NPP doing in 20 months what hasn’t been done since independence – Bawumia

“The Akufo-Addo government is doing things, life-transforming activities and reforms, what we haven’t done as a nation over the past 61 years, in just 20 months" - Dr. Bawumia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghana’s economy has witnessed greater transformation in the last 21 months under the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) than it has since the country gained independence, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

He said the Nana Addo government has done more to digitise and formalise the Ghana’s economy in its 20 months of being in office.

READ ALSO:  ‘I’m a businessman who wants to help reduce poverty in Ghana’ – Woyome

He reiterated government’s resolve to lay down the necessary infrastructure to ensure that Ghana becomes a modern economy.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia play

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

 

Dr. Bawumia made these statements whiles addressing participants at the UK-Ghana Investment Summit in Accra on Tuesday 16th October, 2018.

“The Akufo-Addo government is doing things, life-transforming activities and reforms, what we haven’t done as a nation over the past 61 years, in just 20 months. We are implementing reforms that will provide the critical, soft infrastructure that will ensure that Ghana becomes a modern economy.

“In just 20 months, we have implemented policies and programmes designed to formalise the economy and make life easier for both the ordinary Ghanaian and businesses. For instance, today, through the use of technology, getting a Drivers’ Licence has been made easier and cut out the need to pay a middleman before accessing an essential service. This is certainly good for the ordinary Ghanaian and business,” the Vice President remarked.

He said the Nana Addo government has “delivered in this short period, and will continue to deliver in the coming days, months and years”.

READ ALSO:  Credit NDC for ending 'dumsor' - MP tells NPP

Dr. Bawumia also pointed to the implementation of the Ghana Card, National Digital Property Addressing System-GhanaPostGPS, Mobile Payments Interoperability, E-case tracking, Free SHS and the E-registration of companies, as evidence that the government is indeed working.

He said government is bent on making Ghana a business-friendly environment and called on the investor-community to “talk to your Ghanaian counterparts and explore ways we can work together to make Ghana better”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Kwaku Baako files GH¢25m defamation suit against Ken Agyapong Kwaku Baako files GH¢25m defamation suit against Ken Agyapong
Rawlings will never be a hero - Kennedy Agyapong Rawlings will never be a hero - Kennedy Agyapong
Power is vested in Nana Addo to sack Gifty Klenam - Presidency Power is vested in Nana Addo to sack Gifty Klenam - Presidency
Mahama copied Spio-Garbrah's agenda for victory? Mahama copied Spio-Garbrah's agenda for victory?
John Mahama outlines his agenda for victory John Mahama outlines his agenda for victory
‘I’m a businessman who wants to help reduce poverty in Ghana’ – Woyome ‘I’m a businessman who wants to help reduce poverty in Ghana’ – Woyome

Recommended Videos

We’ll make Accra, Africa’s cleanest city – Sanitation Minister We’ll make Accra, Africa’s cleanest city – Sanitation Minister
‘I’m the only goalkeeper the NPP fears’ – John Mahama ‘I’m the only goalkeeper the NPP fears’ – John Mahama
Politic: ‘NDC will be given another chance in 2020’ – Mahama Politic ‘NDC will be given another chance in 2020’ – Mahama



Top Articles

1 Nana Addo has no power to sack former GEPA boss Gifty Klenam - Audit...bullet
2 Mahama's campaign lacks focus - Kweku Baakobullet
3 Irate NPP youth burn Akufo-Addo t-shirts; defect to NDCbullet
4 Rawlings will never be a hero - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
5 I’d have ‘killed’ judges in 1979 if I wanted them dead – Rawlingsbullet
6 Power is vested in Nana Addo to sack Gifty Klenam - Presidencybullet
7 ‘I’m a businessman who wants to help reduce poverty in...bullet
8 Murder Of Judges Rawlings breaks silence on ‘Who Killed...bullet
9 Judges Murder: My accusers must take ‘lie detector’...bullet
10 John Mahama outlines his agenda for victorybullet

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
2 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatmentbullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
4 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
8 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
9 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

Fritz Baffou
Alban Bagbin appoints Fritz Baffour as Campaign Manager
MP of Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah
Credit NDC for ending 'dumsor' - MP tells NPP
Akufo-Addo's gov't is not helping NPP members - Ken Agyapong
Make Kwesi Botchwey committee report public: Spio-Garbrah demands
X
Advertisement