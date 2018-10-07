Pulse.com.gh logo
NPP economists just theorists


Politics NPP economists just theorists; don't understand practicals of running gov't- Mahama

  • Published:
play

Ex-president John Mahama has said economists in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are just theorists who have no practical understanding of how government work.

READ MORE: Mahama takes campaign to the Northern Region

Mr Mahama, who is running to led the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 polls, said his party has what it takes to manage the economy better.

Addressing delegates of the NDC at Tatale in the Northern Region as part of his nationwide campaign tour to lead the party into the 2020 presidential elections, he said, "...that is what economics lecturers who are just theorists can come and lecture but they don’t understand that the practicals of running governments is completely different.

"NDC has done it before, at any time that NDC has been in government, this country has made progress,” he said added.

His criticism of the government's economic performance has been widely viewed as an attacked on Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.

While in opposition, Dr Bawumia derided Mr Mahama's economic performance in multiple economic lectures.

Mr Mahama, who is favoured to win the NDC presidential primaries, also appeared to have criticised the government's handling of the banking crisis.

READ MORE: NDC will scrap the double system if re-elected - Gen Mosquito

He noted: “Everything is linked to each other. And it takes somebody who understands the market and the realities of governing to know that if you are collapsing banks, it is going to affect traders, it is going to affect farmers."

