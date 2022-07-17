RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NPP Elections: John Boadu loses General Secretary seat (full list of winners)

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

The incumbent General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu has lost his position to the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Justin Frimpong Kodua.

John Boadu, Kate Gyamfua and Nana B
John Boadu, Kate Gyamfua and Nana B

Mr Kodua won with 2,837 votes, with John Boadu trailing behind him with 2,524 votes at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Recommended articles

Former Mayor of Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, Iddrisu Musah followed Mr Boadu with a distant 104 votes followed by Frederick Opare Ansah, 50 votes while Ramseyer A. Agyeman-Prempeh garnered a paltry 8 votes.

John Boadu has been serving in such a position since he was appointed as acting General Secretary in 2015 and later elected as a substantive scribe for the NPP.

Below is a list of all the winners:

  1. Mr Stephen Ntim- National Chairman
  2. Danquah Smith Buttey – 1st Vice Chairman
  3. Rita Asobayire- 2nd Vice Chairman
  4. Alhaji Masawuud – 3rd Vice Chairman
  5. Mr Justin Frimpong Koduah- General Secretary
  6. Henry Nana Boakye- National Organiser
  7. Kate Gyamfua-National Women Organiser
  8. National Nasara Coordinator- Abdul Aziz Haruna Futah
  9. National Youth Organiser-Salam Mohammed Mustafa
  10. Treasurer – Dr Charles Dwamena

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Bawumia was not a member of the NPP in 2008 — Kwabena Agyapong

Kwabena Agyapong

I've cut down my salary by 30% due to economic hardship in the country — Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Video: Akufo-Addo on the dance floor with France Ambassador Anne Sophie

Akufo-Addo hits dance floor with French Ambassador

NPP Elections: More than 6,000 delegates gather to elect national executives today

NPP flag