Mr Kodua won with 2,837 votes, with John Boadu trailing behind him with 2,524 votes at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium.
NPP Elections: John Boadu loses General Secretary seat (full list of winners)
The incumbent General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu has lost his position to the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Justin Frimpong Kodua.
Former Mayor of Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, Iddrisu Musah followed Mr Boadu with a distant 104 votes followed by Frederick Opare Ansah, 50 votes while Ramseyer A. Agyeman-Prempeh garnered a paltry 8 votes.
John Boadu has been serving in such a position since he was appointed as acting General Secretary in 2015 and later elected as a substantive scribe for the NPP.
Below is a list of all the winners:
- Mr Stephen Ntim- National Chairman
- Danquah Smith Buttey – 1st Vice Chairman
- Rita Asobayire- 2nd Vice Chairman
- Alhaji Masawuud – 3rd Vice Chairman
- Mr Justin Frimpong Koduah- General Secretary
- Henry Nana Boakye- National Organiser
- Kate Gyamfua-National Women Organiser
- National Nasara Coordinator- Abdul Aziz Haruna Futah
- National Youth Organiser-Salam Mohammed Mustafa
- Treasurer – Dr Charles Dwamena
