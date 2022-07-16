RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NPP Elections: More than 6,000 delegates gather to elect national executives today

More than 6,000 delegates of the ruling New New Patriotic Party (NPP) are expected to mass up to vote and elect new national executives for the party.

The election which is expected to draw delegates from all regions in the country is expected to commence today, July 16, 2022, at the Accra Sports stadium.

The conference is in accordance with the party’s rules to elect New National Executives to steer its affairs every four years.

The Elections Committee of the NPP initially cleared 48 aspirants to contest various positions – National Chairman, Vice Chairman, General Secretary, Organiser, Youth Organiser, Treasurer, Women’s Organiser, and Nasara Coordinator.

Two of the cleared candidates subsequently stepped down from the race.

Meanwhile, some traders have mounted their stands and are selling the party’s paraphernalia.

Supporters of the various aspirants have also converged at the scene to support their candidates.

