NPP Elections: Vote for executives who can help us 'break the 8' - Akufo-Addo

He is, therefore, challenging the party's delegates to elect capable who will be able to help the party to win the said elections.

President Akufo-Addo said this while speaking at the delegates conference of the NPP at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, July 16, 2024.

He said he was convinced that the party will retain power in 2024, noting that "We shall break the 8 in 2024."

Among other things, congratulated the party's outgoing Chairman, Mr Freddie Blay for his dedication and role in the party's victories in the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

He said although Mr Blay originally was not a member of the party, since joining the party had worked so hard to, leading to the party's electoral victories.