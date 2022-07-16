According to him, he and his government will build an economy that will ensure the Party's victory in the 2024 elections.
NPP Elections: Vote for executives who can help us 'break the 8' - Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo has urged his party, the New Patriotic Party's delegates to vote for competent national executives who can hold the party together to be able to break the 8 and win power in the 2024 general elections.
He is, therefore, challenging the party's delegates to elect capable who will be able to help the party to win the said elections.
President Akufo-Addo said this while speaking at the delegates conference of the NPP at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, July 16, 2024.
He said he was convinced that the party will retain power in 2024, noting that "We shall break the 8 in 2024."
Among other things, congratulated the party's outgoing Chairman, Mr Freddie Blay for his dedication and role in the party's victories in the 2016 and 2020 general elections.
He said although Mr Blay originally was not a member of the party, since joining the party had worked so hard to, leading to the party's electoral victories.
Delegates of the ruling New New Patriotic Party (NPP) are at the polls today, July 16, 2022, to elect new national executives for the party.
