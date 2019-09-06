Mr. Owusu Agyeman replaces the late C.K Tandem as the Chairman, who passed on earlier this year.

He was elected as the Chairman of the NPP National Council of Elders at an extraordinary meeting of the council.

Freddie Blay And John Boadu

Hackman is the only surviving founding member who was part of the three signatories who signed forms for registration of the NPP as a political party in Ghana.

He also served as first national treasurer of NPP, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Interior and Works and Housing under President John Agyekum Kufuor.