Orphaned constituencies, because the party has no Members of Parliament in those places.

A statement signed by Mr John Boadu, the General Secretary said the exercise would exclude six constituencies due to some compelling reasons.

They are Chereponi in the North-East Region, Krachi West in the Oti Region, Afajato South, Kpando Constituency, Anlo and Hohoe constituencies in the Volta Region.

The statement assured all stakeholders that the necessary arrangements were put in place for a successful conference.

Freddie Blay, NPP Chairman

It said the election would be supervised by the Electoral Commission of Ghana through their respective District Offices and supported by the various Constituency Parliamentary Elections Committees.

The statement said the album that was used to elect the current constituency executives at the 2018 Constituency Annual Delegates Conference would be the same Album that would be used for the election.