NPP Flagbearer Race Balloting: Ken Agyapong picks No.1; Bawumia picks No.2

Former Minister for Agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto picked the third slot while former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimo picked the fourth slot.

The balloting was conducted by the party’s national election committee. The NPP is expected to hold its national delegates conference on November 4 to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

Relatedly, the Minister for Aquaculture and Fisheries, Mavis Hawa Koomson has urged delegates of the party to vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

She said the Vice President is the only candidate in the race that can win the 2024 general elections for the governing party.

In an interview on Accra based Citi TV, the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East said Dr. Bawumia’s experience is unmatched.

“Dr. Bawumia is the very one who can break the ‘8’,” she said. “He has worked with President Akufo-Addo for the past eight years. He knows where we started from and where we are now. So he has a story to tell.”

“Apart from Dr. Bawumia, nobody can tell the story of the government, and that is why we are all supporting him,” she said.

