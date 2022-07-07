NPP going to IMF is not a crime because we're not in normal times — MP

Speaking on TV3, Tetteh said "For me, the back and forth about the IMF doesn’t solve the problems. I have said the NDC has the right to score a political point with respect to our position when they went to IMF. For me, politically I give it all to them.

"Going to IMF is not a crime, we are a member of the IMF, I have said that on many occasions. So, for me, to the NDC, they have the bragging right to say that we said we're not going to the IMF and today you are in the IMF. On the surface of it, they have the right to brag with it."

He added: "We are back to the IMF because we are not in normal times, nobody should downplay the effect of COVID-19 and then the Russia-Ukraine war."

After promising to prosper without international aid, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government is seeking international financial assistance to address an economic crisis.