He said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has the right to taunt the government for going to the IMF when it criticized former President John Mahama for trading with the IMF.
NPP going to IMF is not a crime because we're not in normal times — MP
The Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, Sylvester Mathew Tetteh, has defended the government's decision to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to seek a loan and solve the economic challenges in the country.
Speaking on TV3, Tetteh said "For me, the back and forth about the IMF doesn’t solve the problems. I have said the NDC has the right to score a political point with respect to our position when they went to IMF. For me, politically I give it all to them.
"Going to IMF is not a crime, we are a member of the IMF, I have said that on many occasions. So, for me, to the NDC, they have the bragging right to say that we said we're not going to the IMF and today you are in the IMF. On the surface of it, they have the right to brag with it."
He added: "We are back to the IMF because we are not in normal times, nobody should downplay the effect of COVID-19 and then the Russia-Ukraine war."
After promising to prosper without international aid, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government is seeking international financial assistance to address an economic crisis.
Following protests in Accra by a pressure group called Arise Ghana over rising inflation, the government has announced it will hold talks with the IMF on a support package—ending a policy of not seeking external assistance.
