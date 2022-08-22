NPP gov't is a crime scene led by Nana Addo as the 'mafia lord' — Otokunor

In an interview on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Otokunor said: "This government is a crime scene, the entire government is a crime scene. A crime scene is a place where a criminal act has or is taking place.

"The other day, Martin Kpebu claimed the president is the head of a crime syndicate (despite his apology), I am here to emphasize that fact. This government is a crime syndicate with the president as a leader, he is a mafia lord."

Pulse Ghana

"I cannot fathom what makes a government that claims to love the nation and people, yet the Finance Minister leads a borrowing spree, to the tune of 400 billion, almost about 88% of GDP. And in all of this, a company he founded are transaction advisors to the borrowing and are earning huge sums of money," Otokunor noted.

Earlier, Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner stated that Nana Addo is involved in corruption and its related activities reported under his tenure.

He said a recent brewing issue regarding some alleged signature forgery in a GH¢10 million case at the Northern Development Authority (NDA) has been left unattended.

Pulse Ghana

"I think so far the President, probably, hasn’t heard; maybe, we need to repeat it more forcefully for him to hear that he is part of the criminal syndicates at the Jubilee House – the President is certainly part.