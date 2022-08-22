According to him, the President has failed to fight corruption adding that he [Nana Addo] is part of the criminal syndicate at the seat of government.
NPP gov't is a crime scene led by Nana Addo as the 'mafia lord' — Otokunor
The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a 'mafia lord' who is supervising criminal syndicate.
In an interview on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Otokunor said: "This government is a crime scene, the entire government is a crime scene. A crime scene is a place where a criminal act has or is taking place.
"The other day, Martin Kpebu claimed the president is the head of a crime syndicate (despite his apology), I am here to emphasize that fact. This government is a crime syndicate with the president as a leader, he is a mafia lord."
"I cannot fathom what makes a government that claims to love the nation and people, yet the Finance Minister leads a borrowing spree, to the tune of 400 billion, almost about 88% of GDP. And in all of this, a company he founded are transaction advisors to the borrowing and are earning huge sums of money," Otokunor noted.
Earlier, Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner stated that Nana Addo is involved in corruption and its related activities reported under his tenure.
He said a recent brewing issue regarding some alleged signature forgery in a GH¢10 million case at the Northern Development Authority (NDA) has been left unattended.
"I think so far the President, probably, hasn’t heard; maybe, we need to repeat it more forcefully for him to hear that he is part of the criminal syndicates at the Jubilee House – the President is certainly part.
"All these corruptions cannot happen without the President’s involvement, Kpebu said on Joy TV.
