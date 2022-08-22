RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NPP gov't is a crime scene led by Nana Addo as the 'mafia lord' — Otokunor

Kojo Emmanuel

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a 'mafia lord' who is supervising criminal syndicate.

Peter Boamah Otokunor and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Peter Boamah Otokunor and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

According to him, the President has failed to fight corruption adding that he [Nana Addo] is part of the criminal syndicate at the seat of government.

In an interview on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Otokunor said: "This government is a crime scene, the entire government is a crime scene. A crime scene is a place where a criminal act has or is taking place.

"The other day, Martin Kpebu claimed the president is the head of a crime syndicate (despite his apology), I am here to emphasize that fact. This government is a crime syndicate with the president as a leader, he is a mafia lord."

Peter Boamah Otokunor
Peter Boamah Otokunor Pulse Ghana

"I cannot fathom what makes a government that claims to love the nation and people, yet the Finance Minister leads a borrowing spree, to the tune of 400 billion, almost about 88% of GDP. And in all of this, a company he founded are transaction advisors to the borrowing and are earning huge sums of money," Otokunor noted.

Earlier, Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner stated that Nana Addo is involved in corruption and its related activities reported under his tenure.

He said a recent brewing issue regarding some alleged signature forgery in a GH¢10 million case at the Northern Development Authority (NDA) has been left unattended.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

"I think so far the President, probably, hasn’t heard; maybe, we need to repeat it more forcefully for him to hear that he is part of the criminal syndicates at the Jubilee House – the President is certainly part.

"All these corruptions cannot happen without the President’s involvement, Kpebu said on Joy TV.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Students of Opoku Ware School arrested

3 students of Opoku Ware School arrested for robbery

Kwasi Kyei Darkwah and Ken Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta's Databank pocketing millions from gov't bond deals getting richer — KKD

Kennedy Agyapong

I’ve never spent any of my Parliamentary salary personally since I entered in 2000 – Ken Agyapong

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been leading the digitization drive in this administration.

Bawumia has no roots in NPP – Kwesi Pratt