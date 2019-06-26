According to him, the government is on course to delivering promises made to Ghanaians in the run up to the 2016 elections.

He said the economy had been projected by economists and financial experts to grow by 7.3 percent in 2019.

He stated that after two years of sluggish growth from 2014-2016 under the NDC, real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth also reached 6.7 percent in the first quarter in 2019 under the NPP administration.

Speaking at the launch of a 'Welfare Fund' at the Suame constituency in the Ashanti Region, a programme initiated by the NPP for the growth of the party, the Majority Leader said inflation rate had been reduced to about nine percent due to the hard work of the government.

He added that the NPP administration believes in promoting pro-poor socio-economic policies to improve the lives of Ghanaians.

"For that reason, it behoved on the rank and file of the party to rally behind the government for the successful implementation of on-going development programmes tailored to bring comfort to the people. They should explain to the masses the policies of the government to help keep the citizenry informed of the direction being towed by the nation," Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who doubles as the MP for Suame said.