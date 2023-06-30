ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NPP inaugurates 11-member committee to vet flagbearer aspirants

Evans Annang

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has inaugurated an eleven-member committee to steer its presidential primaries.

NPP inaugurates vetting process
NPP inaugurates vetting process

The committee’s primary role is to vet all the aspirants who have filed to contest as flagbearer of the party in the 2024 general elections.

Recommended articles

The team was selected by the National Steering Committee during a meeting held on May 30.

The committee’s primary responsibility is to thoroughly examine and assess the ten party stalwarts who have submitted their forms to compete in the party’s flagbearer race. This crucial vetting process will play a significant role in determining the party’s presidential candidate for the upcoming election.

Justin-Frimpong-Koduah
Justin-Frimpong-Koduah Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

“In accordance with Article 10(3)(F)(ii) of the Party’s Constitution, the National Steering Committee, acting for and on behalf of the National Council, at its emergency meeting held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, and upon further stakeholder consultations, appointed Rt. Hon. Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye as Chairman of the Vetting Committee for the Party’s Presidential Primary Election,” the party said in a statement.

Other Members of the Vetting Committee are Kwasi Amoako Atta, Stephen Abankwa Sekyere, Osei Bonsu Amoah, Lord Oblitey Commey, Frank Davies, Hackman Owusu-Agyeman, and Adelaide Ahwireng.

The rest are; Osei Bonsu Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Akuapem North Constituency and a member of the Vetting Committee was appointed the Spokesperson for the Committee with Evans Nimako, Director for Research and Elections of the Party also appointed Secretary for the committee.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Don’t vote for someone who’s likely to be jailed – Akufo-Addo to Assin North residents

Main contenders of the Assin North seat

Assin North by-election: We have lost – NPP’s Director of IT

Main contenders of the Assin North seat

By-election: Assin North residents choose a new MP today

James Gyakye Quayson

Assin North residents vow to vote for NDC's Gyakye Quayson even if jailed