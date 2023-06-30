NPP inaugurates 11-member committee to vet flagbearer aspirants

The team was selected by the National Steering Committee during a meeting held on May 30.

The committee’s primary responsibility is to thoroughly examine and assess the ten party stalwarts who have submitted their forms to compete in the party’s flagbearer race. This crucial vetting process will play a significant role in determining the party’s presidential candidate for the upcoming election.

“In accordance with Article 10(3)(F)(ii) of the Party’s Constitution, the National Steering Committee, acting for and on behalf of the National Council, at its emergency meeting held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, and upon further stakeholder consultations, appointed Rt. Hon. Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye as Chairman of the Vetting Committee for the Party’s Presidential Primary Election,” the party said in a statement.

Other Members of the Vetting Committee are Kwasi Amoako Atta, Stephen Abankwa Sekyere, Osei Bonsu Amoah, Lord Oblitey Commey, Frank Davies, Hackman Owusu-Agyeman, and Adelaide Ahwireng.