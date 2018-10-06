Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

NPP makes shocking U-turn on election of MMDCEs


Assembly Election NPP makes dramatic U-turn on election of MMDCEs

NPP General Secretary John Boadu said at a forum that the rank and file of the party were against the election of the MMDCEs because the party may lose out on rewarding hardworking members who mobilised for the party at the local level with the position.

  • Published:
play

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has made a shocking U-turn on its position on the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and Districts Chief Executives.

NPP General Secretary John Boadu said at a forum that the rank and file of the party were against the election of the MMDCEs because the party may lose out on rewarding hardworking members who mobilised for the party at the local level with the position.

READ MORE: Avoid conflicts with MPs – Nana Addo tells MMDCEs

The party backed then candidate Nana Akufo-Addo when he promised to allow citizens elect their own local authorities.

“Internally, this is not a popular decision," he said at a two-day retreat on multi-party local governance in Big Ada, organised by the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) for a section of ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs) and national executives of the ruling party on the election of MMDCEs.

"And members are saying, ‘Why not keep things the way they are for a while?’”

His comments were backed NPP National Organiser, Sammy Awuku, who said the appointment of local authorities by the President was necessary to maintain some balance and order in the rank and file of the party after elections.

He also expressed fears opponents of the ruling governments will dominate their strongholds and put them in a position to oppose the president's policies.

President Nana Akufo-Addo pledged to make the position of MMDCEs an electable positions, to end decades of central government controlling who leads the government at the local level.

In May, the government, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development on Monday, unveiled the roadmap for the implementation process of the election of MMDCEs on partisan basis.

READ MORE: MMDCEs appointment; Group condemns lobbying

The roadmap is designed in phases, with activities to be implemented on annual basis running from 2017 to 2021; namely pre-referendum activities, referendum activities and post-referendum activities.

A successful implementation of the roadmap would culminate in a referendum in September 2019, leading to the maiden MMDCEs’ election by June/July 2021, and their subsequent swearing in by August, 2021.  

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Issues: Akamba will not apologise for inciting students against gov't Issues Akamba will not apologise for inciting students against gov't
Education: NPP condemns Mahama, Akamba for inciting students against free SHS Education NPP condemns Mahama, Akamba for inciting students against free SHS
Investigations: Police to grill NDC activist over Joshua Akamba's video with SHS students Investigations Police to grill NDC activist over Joshua Akamba's video with SHS students
Admission: NPP has disappointed me - Ken Agyapong confesses Admission NPP has disappointed me - Ken Agyapong confesses
Appraisal: Ghana’s destiny in the ‘safe hands’ of NPP – Nana Addo Appraisal Ghana’s destiny in the ‘safe hands’ of NPP – Nana Addo
Political Power: 'Exposed' NPP used lies to win 2016 election – Mahama Political Power 'Exposed' NPP used lies to win 2016 election – Mahama

Recommended Videos

Politics: NDC is the only party that has developed Ghana - John Mahama Politics NDC is the only party that has developed Ghana - John Mahama
$278m Terminal 3: 'Mahama should tell that cost to dogs' - Ken Agyapong $278m Terminal 3 'Mahama should tell that cost to dogs' - Ken Agyapong
Mahama Jabs Akufo-Addo: If you could dream, Ghanaians won't be suffering Mahama Jabs Akufo-Addo If you could dream, Ghanaians won't be suffering



Top Articles

1 Admission NPP has disappointed me - Ken Agyapong confessesbullet
2 Corruption I almost lost my life trying to fight corruption – Afriyie...bullet
3 Elections 2020 I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
4 Postmortem Mahama reveals why NDC lost parliamentary seats to the NPPbullet
5 Investigations Police to grill NDC activist over Joshua Akamba's...bullet
6 Accusations Terminal 3 shouldn't cost $278m, Mahama lied - Ken...bullet
7 Infrastructure Nana Addo has abandoned all my projects - Mahamabullet
8 Graduate Employment NABCO is useless – NDC Presidential...bullet
9 Violence 8 arrested for beating policeman in Mankessimbullet
10 Appraisal Ghana’s destiny in the ‘safe hands’ of NPP –...bullet

Related Articles

Elections 2020 Nduom to quit being PPP's flagbearer before 2020
Poor Relationship MMDCEs will be sacked after one year - John Boadu
Local Government Nana Addo nominates 5 DCEs
NPP Government MMDCEs appointment; Group condemns lobbying
Upper East Heavy security in Zebilla as NPP thugs vandalise MP's home
Local Government DCE nominee for Tolon rejected
Presidential Convoy I don't use 16 cars, I use only 7 - Bawumia
Local Government Avoid conflicts with MPs – Nana Addo tells MMDCEs
Local Government Nana Addo nominates four DCEs
NPP Government Only NPP supporters will be taken to Russia 2018 World Cup - Sammy Awuku

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
2 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
5 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
6 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
7 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
8 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
9 Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP revealsbullet
10 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as...bullet

Politics

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Governance My gov't has been inspiring to Ghanaians - Nana Addo
NDC Elections I didn't embezzle Rattray Park cash - Kojo Bonsu
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah
Corruption Former NDC Minister reveals why politicians are corrupt
Political Fire Here's why Asiedu Nketia said Prof. Dua Agyeman is corrupt
X
Advertisement