NPP man defends Health Minister over botched COVID-19 Sputnik V Sputnik vaccine

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has come under heavy criticism for his involvement in the failed procurement of Sputnik V vaccines.

The issues came up after the Ad-hoc Committee of Parliament was set up to investigate the unsuccessful procurement of the vaccine by the Health Minister.

According to a report of the committee, the Ministry of Health did not comply with the requirement of Article 181(5) of the constitution in respect of its agreement with Messre Al Maktoum – the vendor of the vaccine.

But Nana Kofi Ntiamoah in an interview on Accra-based Original FM said calls for Agyeman-Manu's dismissal are "unfortunate".

He maintained that the beleaguered Minister's leadership at the Health Ministry has been exceptional in the critical stages of the pandemic - hence, a need for Ghanaians to forgive him.