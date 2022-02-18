RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NPP man defends Health Minister over botched COVID-19 Sputnik V Sputnik vaccine

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kofi Ntiamoah, has defended Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu as demands for his resignation grow over the bungled Sputnik V vaccination contract.

Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu
He claims that Ghanaians are uncaring, despite the Health Minister's attempts to obtain vaccinations for the country while people's lives were on the line.

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has come under heavy criticism for his involvement in the failed procurement of Sputnik V vaccines.

The issues came up after the Ad-hoc Committee of Parliament was set up to investigate the unsuccessful procurement of the vaccine by the Health Minister.

According to a report of the committee, the Ministry of Health did not comply with the requirement of Article 181(5) of the constitution in respect of its agreement with Messre Al Maktoum – the vendor of the vaccine.

But Nana Kofi Ntiamoah in an interview on Accra-based Original FM said calls for Agyeman-Manu's dismissal are "unfortunate".

He maintained that the beleaguered Minister's leadership at the Health Ministry has been exceptional in the critical stages of the pandemic - hence, a need for Ghanaians to forgive him.

"He [Agyeman-Manu] did what he did on behalf of Ghana so we must be patient with him. He is the same person who helped manage the COVID. He has erred but he should be forgiven. Calling for his dismissal shouldn’t be an option," he noted.

