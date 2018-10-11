NPP Minnesota successfully concludes investment dialogue

Pulse.com.gh logo
The NPP Minnesota Chapter has successfully concluded the relaunch of the chapter and swearing-in of its Executive Members on Saturday October 6 in Minnesota, USA. The ceremony continued with an investment dialogue.

Performing the relaunch and swearing-in ceremony, Obaa Yaa Amponsah Frimpong, NPP-USA Chair Lady, charged the newly sworn in executives to continually project the outstanding policies and philosophy that define the great New Patriotic Party.

play

 

Obaa Yaa further advised the executive members to stay united and guard against tendencies that will break their front.

On his part, chairman of NPP Minnesota, J. B Danquah, expressed profound gratitude to the leadership of NPP-USA for their invaluable support leading to the relaunch of the Minnesota Chapter.

J.B Danquah pledged the unwavering support of the chapter to the cause of the NPP-USA branch to realize their set objectives as a branch.

He further stated that, “Our mission as a chapter is to help NPP retain and maintain power.” He added, “we will do so by organizing and maximizing the energies and enthusiasm of Ghanaians in Minnesota who support the ideologies of the great NPP party.”

Additionally, the vibrant chairman assured the total support of NPP Minnesota for NPP-USA, in their quest to ensure that diasporans participate fully in the political dispensation of our country, Ghana.    

play

 

Delivering the keynotes address, Guest of Honor, Alhaji Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Deputy Minister of Energy, reiterated that the NPP government did not only find the money to implement Free SHS or in paying the bills of NHIS; but also found money to buy fuel to fire our power plants.

He noted with confidence that the government led by Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo succeeded in ending “dumsor” because of its prudent financial engineering which the previous NDC government sadly lacked. 

During the Investment Dialogue session, moderators Dr. Emmanuel Letsu-Dake and Dr. Joseph Akyeampong coordinated the discussion with speakers on issues bordering on ROPAL/Dual Citizenship, NPP Communication Strategy and Diasporan Role in National Development/Investment Opportunities.

Among the special guests/speakers who participated in the Inauguration and Investment Dialogue were Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, MD, State Housing Company; Lawyer Justin Kodua, CEO, Youth Employment Agency (YEA); and David Asante, CEO, Ghana Publishing Company.

Also, in attendance were representative of NPP Chicago, NPP Atlanta and NPP Colorado.

The newly sworn-in executive members of the NPP Minnesota Chapter are J.B Danquah, Chairman; Albert Gampson, 1st Vice Chairman; Kojo Addo, 2nd Vice Chairman; Joseph Akyeampong, General Secretary; Anna Quarshie, Deputy Secretary; Afua Antwi-Tawiah, Treasurer.

The rest are Freda Williams, Women Organizer; Naana Ofori-Atta, Financial Secretary; Edward Osei, Organizer; Alhassan Dagbana, Deputy Organizer; and Collins Kofi Oppong, Communications Director.

Contact: Collins Oppong, Communications Director, NPP Minnesota Chapter. 952.288.65.74, nppminnesota@gmail.com

…Signed….

