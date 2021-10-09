NPP MP describes anti-LGBTQ+ bill before Parliament as ‘defective’

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh’s response comes on the back of concerns that the Majority Caucus in Parliament is not supporting the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahene in an interview with Joy FM expressed surprise that NPP MPs have not publicly supported the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

But the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP noted that the democratic principles and freedoms of the people should not be curtailed by the bill.

The anti-gay bill is sponsored by NDC MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George and other NDC MPs, with only Reverend Ntim Fordjour listed as co-sponsor.

But the Majority Chief Whip said the discussion of the issue should transcend political lines.

“It’s unfortunate the LGBTQ bill is being politicised. As the majority caucus in Parliament, we agree in principle that legislation that protects Ghanaian values in all areas of life must be supported. However, the bill, as it is now, is defective,” he tweeted on Saturday.

“We need to fine-tune it to ensure that it maximises the protection of rights and freedoms in consonance with democratic principles as we have practised uninterrupted for over three decades,” he added.