According to the MP, the over GHC140,000 disbursed is money accrued from his salary since he became an MP.
NPP MP offers interest-free loans to constituents with his salary
The Member of Parliament for Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region, Alexander Akwasi Acquah has given interest-free loans to 200 traders in the constituency.
This is in fulfilment of a campaign promise made in 2020. Mr. Akwasi Acquah said he was going to devote half of his salary every month to be disbursed as interest-free loans to the traders if voted as MP during the 2020 campaign.
At a meeting with the beneficiaries of the first phase of the loan facility, the lawmaker was hopeful more people would benefit in the next phases to help boost local business in the constituency.
The MP after the disbursement urged the beneficiaries to heed the modalities of repayment of the loan to enable many others to have access in future.
Alexander Akwasi Acquah used the opportunity to educate the traders on the reasons why government intends to introduce e-levy and the benefits the government and the citizens will gain when implemented.
