NPP MP offers interest-free loans to constituents with his salary

This is in fulfilment of a campaign promise made in 2020. Mr. Akwasi Acquah said he was going to devote half of his salary every month to be disbursed as interest-free loans to the traders if voted as MP during the 2020 campaign.

At a meeting with the beneficiaries of the first phase of the loan facility, the lawmaker was hopeful more people would benefit in the next phases to help boost local business in the constituency.

The MP after the disbursement urged the beneficiaries to heed the modalities of repayment of the loan to enable many others to have access in future.