According to him, the agenda to be in power is to position the country well for economic prosperity and development for all Ghanaians.
NPP must be in power and rule for 60 years - Boakye Agyarko
Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, the former Minister of Energy has disclosed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) must rule Ghana for 60 years.
Addressing the party at Eastern Regional Annual Delegates Conference held at Kyebi on Sunday, October 17, 2021, he said "…so after breaking the 8, then we hand over power to NDC? absolutely not. My intention for this party is to become the dominant political force in the political space. So that there would be no challenger to the NPP in any election that we go. So that every election, election after election we will continue rule. The Japanese Liberal Party has been in power for 54 years, the PRI of Mexico has ruled for 71 years so NPP ours must be 60 years."
Earlier, the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu said the party is looking beyond spending just two or three terms in government.
He said there is an agenda for the ruling government to stay in power as long as possible in order for the country to realize its development goals.
Boadu argued that if this goal is achieved it is the best for the country because the National Democratic Congress (NDC), cannot govern the country.
Speaking in an exclusive interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM, he said the "'Breaking the 8 agenda' being espoused by some members of the party is a good call, but the best is for the party to remain in power for a longer period so that they will not have to be scared of losing power every 4 years."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh