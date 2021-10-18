Addressing the party at Eastern Regional Annual Delegates Conference held at Kyebi on Sunday, October 17, 2021, he said "…so after breaking the 8, then we hand over power to NDC? absolutely not. My intention for this party is to become the dominant political force in the political space. So that there would be no challenger to the NPP in any election that we go. So that every election, election after election we will continue rule. The Japanese Liberal Party has been in power for 54 years, the PRI of Mexico has ruled for 71 years so NPP ours must be 60 years."

Pulse Ghana

Earlier, the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu said the party is looking beyond spending just two or three terms in government.

He said there is an agenda for the ruling government to stay in power as long as possible in order for the country to realize its development goals.

Boadu argued that if this goal is achieved it is the best for the country because the National Democratic Congress (NDC), cannot govern the country.