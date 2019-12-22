The National Delegates Conference of the governing New Patriotic Party is underway at the Fantasy Dome at Trade Fair, La, in the Greater Accra Region.

Prominent party figures such as President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and John Agyekum Kufuor are all in attendance.

Other high-ranking officials include government ministers, District Chief Executives, Members of Parliament, reps from other political parties among other.

The event is expected to start with a church service followed speeches and then a mammoth rally at the forecourt of the Trade Fair.

The theme for the Conference ‘We have performed better-4more to do more” is geared towards rehashing some achievements of the NPP government while asking Ghanaians to vote the party in the 2020 elections to retain power and serve four more years.