The meeting is set to come off on April 9, 2019 at the Central Hotel, near the British High Commission in Accra.

Confirming the dialogue, the Deputy Secretary for the NDC, Peter Otukonor said the party is happy that the meeting is finally coming on as planned.

“Yes, the meeting will [come off] on 9th April. We are very excited about the meeting and we are hopeful that there will be meaningful outcomes that will help us end the activities of party militia groups from our politics", he said.

"We are happy that our first meeting will help stakeholders with discussions to come to a common conclusion.”

President Akufo-Addo during his State of the Nation Address in February called on the two parties to have a dialogue to end political vigilantism following the violence that ensued during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

The National Peace Council, the mediator, selected the date and venue for the meeting which is expected to give the Council the opportunity to table a number of proposals before the two parties to work out modalities to disband their vigilante groups.

In a letter, the Council indicated that “for effective discussions, each party is respectively expected to bring not more than seven representatives.”