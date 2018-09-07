NPP Organiser rubbishes fraud claims against him

news

The Brong Ahafo Regional Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Rasheed Konlaagbig has trashed claims he has defrauded some members of the party.

An unknown person is alleged to have through the NPP official supplied some food items to the buffer food stock but for over a year now, has not received his payments despite frantic efforts to retrieve the said monies from him.

Reacting to the allegations, he said the claims are untrue being peddled by his detractors to ruin his hard-won reputation.

According to him, he has not taken money or foodstuffs from anyone and refused to pay as being peddled insisting that if there I criminality on his part, the security agencies are available for such persons to report to.

Rasheed who doubles as the Regional National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Coordinator disclosed that even if he took food items from the so-called victim, there should be documents to back his or her claims and who such a person supplied the items to calling on persons behind the spurious allegations to desist from dragging his name into the mud in the pursuit of a clandestine political agenda.

"I have neither taken money nor foodstuffs from anyone as claimed. If persons who are purporting I have defrauded them have any issue of criminality against me, the best place for them is the security agencies," according to reports by mynewsgh.

He said he remains focused on delivering his mandate as the Regional Organsier of the NPP as well NADMO Coordinator aimed at complementing efforts of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to deliver his mandate to Ghanaians.