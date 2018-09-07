NPP Organiser rubbishes fraud claims against him

Reacting to the allegations, Rasheed Konlaagbig said the claims are untrue being peddled by his detractors to ruin his hard-won reputation.
An unknown person is alleged to have through the NPP official supplied some food items to the buffer food stock but for over a year now, has not received his payments despite frantic efforts to retrieve the said monies from him.
Reacting to the allegations, he said the claims are untrue being peddled by his detractors to ruin his hard-won reputation.
READ MORE: NCCE condemns NDC over vigilante groups, 'The Hawks'
According to him, he has not taken money or foodstuffs from anyone and refused to pay as being peddled insisting that if there I criminality on his part, the security agencies are available for such persons to report to.
Rasheed who doubles as the Regional National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Coordinator disclosed that even if he took food items from the so-called victim, there should be documents to back his or her claims and who such a person supplied the items to calling on persons behind the spurious allegations to desist from dragging his name into the mud in the pursuit of a clandestine political agenda.
READ MORE: NDC will beat Nana Addo in 2020 even if he's EC boss - Youth Organiser aspirant
He said he remains focused on delivering his mandate as the Regional Organsier of the NPP as well NADMO Coordinator aimed at complementing efforts of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to deliver his mandate to Ghanaians.