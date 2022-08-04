NPP packing to exit in 2024 rather than 'Break the 8' – Gyampo

Prof Gyampo in a write-up on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, stated that "There was a lot of hope as evidenced in the outcome of the 2016 elections. But there appears to be hopelessness now, with virtually every appointee preparing to survive after possible exit, while still nursing some infinitesimal hope of keeping on."

He indicated that "publicly, a few paint an impression that a certain EIGHT is gonna be broken but in reality, they are focused more on "packing" rather than governing in a manner that sacrifices the quest for legacy in governance."

"It's not about breaking any eight, and it's not about packing for a possible exit. It’s about governing well and effectively discharging tasks reposed for the benefit of posterity," he added.

He has also bemoaned the leadership deficiency the country has faced over the years.

Prof. Gyampo said Ghana's problem has to do with wicked leadership.

Below is the full write-up:

The problem in Ghana is wicked leadership. Our political elites have service passports and they‘ve all traveled before. They’ve seen how others have developed their countries. But have hidden under the cloak of public ignorance about what pertains elsewhere, to do little or nothing for us.

How have others handled a situation like the one we have on hand? Our leaders have traveled and have seen it all.

A little bit of selflessness would do for our development and leave a great legacy.

