According to him, politicians have failed to think through smart policies to the development of the country.

READ MORE: You can resign from NPP if... - Kennedy Agyapong told

He said the introduction of the free SHS policy which was a central theme in the campaign message of the NPP prior to the 2016 election is not the idea of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo adding that "it is guaranteed by the constitution and should have been done a long time ago."

In an interview with Kumasi-based Ultimate FM, Kofi Gane said "I think our leaders are continuously in the mode of trying to win elections rather than developing Ghana.

"Whatever they do is either geared towards a populist agenda and not what will necessarily work for Ghana or that they want to do something that benefits them."

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong rescinds decision to quit politics

Speaking on the 1 Village 1 Dam initiative which the NDC accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of constructing "fish ponds" instead of the dams he promised the people of Ghana, he questioned: "was it ever in the interest of the people to build these dams. Because if it were, they would have been built and it would have been serving the interest of the people."