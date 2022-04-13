NPP postpones its constituency elections to April 28

In a statement addressed to the media, the NPP said it will start on April 28, 2022, and end on May 2, 2022.

“The National Executive Committee initially decided that the constituency elections would be held between 28th April and 2nd May. But we have postponed it. However, all is on course. In fact, nominations will be opened and closed between the 19th and 20th of April and vetting of prospective aspirants will be done between 21st and 22nd April.”

“If there is any redress, it will also be held between 23rd and 24th of April.”

The party’s Polling Station elections have been marred with violence in some parts of the country over disagreement on the album to be used. Some have even sought legal action to halt the elections in some areas.

Deputy General Secretary of the party, Nana Obiri Boahen, decried of the violence that happened during the polling station elections and warned that it could take them to opposition.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking in an interview, the outspoken deputy scribe said the recent events is reminiscent of what happened in 2008 when the party went to opposition.

“All of us are worried, we had 169 Members of Parliament then the next three to four years it reduces to 137. It is a clear indication that we need to sit up.

“In 2008, I was a Minister of State at the Interior Ministry and these agitations happened in 2008, some of us spoke vigorously against these things, people branded us that were were alarmists but eventually, we lost and we went into opposition. So some of us, having gone through such unpleasant events, whenever we are pouring out our complaints people should allow us to pour out our complaints and people should listen to us.

“Certainly we need to be up and doing,” he said.