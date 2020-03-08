He was hoping to unseat the deputy Minister for Information, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei.

Addison was the NPP's 2016 parliamentary candidate for the Klottey Korley constituency in the Greater Accra Region. He lost the parliamentary election to the NDC's Zenator Rawlings.

Pulse.com.gh understands that Mr Addison was disqualified because he “hasn’t nurtured the party at the constituency”.

One other parliamentary hopeful William Agyei Twumasi, who is the Bursar of Presbyterian College of Education, Akropong was also disqualified for allegedly using the party’s logo fraudulently for his own health insurance other than the national health insurance.

The NPP will elect its presidential and parliamentary candidates on April 25, 2020.