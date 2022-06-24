NPP Race: Boakye Agyarko and Dr. Afriyie Akoto shouldn’t waste their time – Nyaho Tamakloe

In an interview with Accra-based TV3, Nyaho-Tamakloe explained that the Agric Minister has failed in the implementation of government policies under his watch.

“I can mention those who shouldn’t dare come close. One is Akoto. He has failed abysmally. He shouldn’t think of it. Recently I saw his billboard somewhere in the Volta Region. I mean he has failed.”

“He should know that he has failed. The policy he came out with, if he is convinced that he has been able to administer them properly, then he can come or show his face for the leadership of the party,” he stated

On the former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe maintained that he has been unable to offer explanations leading to his dismissal as a minister.

Pulse Ghana

“Then former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko. I don’t understand them. Agyarko for what? Himself has he come out as a man to tell the people of this country that for a, b, c reasons I have been sacked? That is what will be done in a civilized country,” Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe emphasized.