NPP should beg Adwoa Safo because she wasn't treated fairly – Amoako Baah

According to the maverick politician, Adwoa Safo is deliberately absenting herself from Parliament because she wasn't made the Deputy Majority Leader.

In an interview on GTV, he said the Dome Kwabenya MP is demanding to be the Deputy Majority Leader before she will come to parliament.

"She says she wants to be a Deputy Majority Leader, that woman has failed in life. A whole Minister, a cabinet Minister now demanding that she should be made a Deputy Majority Leader before she comes. She should go to hell.

"She doesn’t come to Parliament and she is on TikTok dancing. Excuse me Dome Kwabenya is not for Apostle Kwadwo Safo," he added.

But Dr. Richard Amoako Baah disagreed and accused the leadership of the NPP of sowing seeds of discord among the rank and file ahead of the internal elections.

He said the conduct of some NPP members is leading them to the opposition in 2024.

Speaking on Accra-based 3FM, he said "The same tactic used that almost brought them into opposition they are still trying to do the same thing. Look at the pronouncements that if you support the Vice President you will go unopposed, why will anybody in leadership say such a thing.

"If you love the party, if you have the interest of the party at heart you will never allow such a thing to be said, let alone you saying yourself."

"I am afraid, if you ask me today, it is more likely that the party will be divided. By the time it is all over virtually, there will be no party because everybody will be wounded, that is the problem and they don't see it. They think things are the same, it isn’t. Look at Adwoa Safo's case, the woman wasn’t treated fairly, no doubt at all.

"If you are a minister and somebody does something for good or for worse, you are the substantive minister, you are the one who is supposed to deal with it and if the President wants [Ms. Quashiga] be treated in a certain way, then you call the Minister, talk to the minister, that this one should be done this way.

"You don't do that, all of a sudden you give power to [Ms. Quahsiga] to go and do whatever she is supposed to do against the wishes of the [Adwoa Safo]. How is that supposed to work? Will the Minister be in that position for longer? No.