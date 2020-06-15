The seven members cursed the leadership of the party after their preferred candidate was barred from contesting in the parliamentary primaries in the Juaben Constituency.

According to the party officials, their attitude contravenes the constitution of the ruling party,

General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu

The charged supporters, wore red armbands, recited incantations and slaughtered a sheep to invoke the powers of several deities, to deal with anyone, especially party executives scheming to protect the candidacy of incumbent MP Amma Pomaa Boateng.

Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP, Sam Pina who spoke to JoyNews correspondent Erastus Asare Donkor said more suspensions will follow for similar behaviour in Asokwa, Offinso and Atwima Mponua.