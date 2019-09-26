Members elect in these areas which are often referred in the political circles of the country as 'orphan constituencies' will represent the party in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

The orphan constituencies consist of where the party did not have sitting members of parliament.

John Boadu, NPP General Secretary

However, Parliamentary primaries in respect of constituencies where the party has sitting MPs have been deferred to a later date.

A total of 283 aspirants have been cleared to contest in Saturday's Parliamentary primaries across the country and only 28 of the aspirant are females.

16 of the aspirants would contest as unopposed candidates.