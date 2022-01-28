NPP to hold national executives elections on July 14-16

Briefing the press in Accra, the General Secretary of the party, John Boadu announced that said the National Council of the party met on Thursday to set the dates for the elections.

“The venue for the national annual delegates conference as decided by the national council is in Accra,” he said.

He also noted that nomination fees will cost GHS 20,000 for the National Chairman position, GHS 15,000 for the Vice Chairperson position, and GHS10,000 for the General Secretary position.

“All other positions will cost GHS 8,000 apart from the special wings,” Mr. Boadu added.

The elections will be supervised by the party’s National Elections Committee.

Pulse Ghana

The committee will comprise three reps appointed by the National Executive Committee, the Chairman of the National Council of Elders, the Director of Research and Elections, two elderly women appointed by the National Executive Committee, and the Director of IT.