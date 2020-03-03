The ex-aide to President Jerry John Rawlings said the ruling party is training these thugs with the intention to rig the December elections.

In an interview with Ahotor FM, Victor Smith said: “We are warning them that if they are planning to rig the elections by not allowing the ordinary citizen to vote base on their living conditions, they should not attempt…they are busy training vigilantes and foot soldiers to rig the elections”.

He also made a similar accusation last year on Accra based Kasapa FM.

He said the NPP was taking some party thugs through a three-week weapons training in preparation for the upcoming 2020 general election.

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu

“The NPP is training soldiers at Asutuare, we know where they are training some people also here in Accra. The NPP should continue to train and use them and we’ll see what will happen in Ghana…they give them three weeks of weapon training. if they[NPP] want the good of Ghana they should not use these people they are training.