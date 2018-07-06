Pulse.com.gh logo
NPP- UK sympathizes with H.E Paa Kwasi Amissah-Arthur's family


The former Vice President passed away during the early hours of Friday, June 29, 2018, after reportedly collapsing at the Airforce Gym during a workout session.

  • Published:
Dr. Da Costa Aboagye, the Secretary of NPP UK has signed the late Former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur’s book of condolence on behalf of the NPP– UK Branch at the NDC’s party headquarters at Adabraka in Accra.

In the book of condolence, Dr. Aboagye wrote: “May your gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Your death is a great loss to Ghana”.

Dr. Aboagye after interacting with family members of the late Veep shared a word with the Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori -Atta who was also present.

Speaking to reporters gathered outside the NDC’s party headquarters, Dr. Aboagye expressed absolute shock and sorrow of the demise of the Former Vice president of Ghana but noted that H.E Paa Kwasi Amissah Arthur was a model public servant and served his country with sincerity.

The NPP UK branch extends our thoughts, prayers, and sympathies to his wife, children, and Family.

The former Vice President passed away during the early hours of Friday, June 29, 2018, after reportedly collapsing at the Airforce Gym during a workout session. He was reportedly later rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he died.

Many tributes have poured in since the news of his death.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President, Dr. Mahamamudu Bawumia, former presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Mahama among others, have all eulogized the late Amissah-Arthur and signed the book of condolence.

