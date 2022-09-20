NPP used money to win the 2020 general elections – Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

According to him, the NPP had outspent the NDC by a ratio of about 1:1000 in the Parliamentary elections in order to win the seats they currently possess in Parliament.

In an interview on Accra based Joy FM, he alleged that the NPP shared money to some electorates on the eve of the elections.

“I believe we won 142 seats, five of them are in court now, and it was through violence. You saw what happened in Techiman, Tarkwa Nsuaem, Sefwi Wiawso and all those other places because of the violence that was deployed.

“And then again the NPP outspent us by a ratio of maybe about one to a thousand, because we know the money we made available to our parliamentary candidates for example. It’s not up to 100,000. It’s not even up to 50,000, but you heard an NPP Vice Chairperson saying that she was given 1 million, just her alone.

“So they outspent us absolutely. They had so much cash, and that is why we’re in this crisis. They spent money, they opened the vaults. You’d be surprised to know that in some of the Northern, Savannah regions on the eve of elections bullion vans actually came to pack and money was being disbursed,” he said.

According to him, the election statistics show that even despite an NPP win, the NDC has gained more grounds among the Ghanaian electorates and is poised to take power in the upcoming 2024 General Elections.

“So with all that spending, if we’re to go by the official declaration of the EC, we have 137-137. Don’t forget that when we were in government, we had 106 seats, we lost by 44.3% and we recovered. And when I say this I say this very carefully so that nobody will think that we’re happy that we lost.”