The militia group, Delta Force Group was dissolved by the founder, Kwadwo Bamba.

The decision to dissolve the group follows the introduction of the Vigilantism Bill laid before Parliament.

A Bill is not gazetted before being laid in parliament when it is deemed urgent. It can, however, be gazetted 24 hours or soon after it has been laid.

The vigilantism and other related offences bill, 2019 will be taken through a certificate of urgency as determined by the committee on Constitution, legal and parliamentary affairs by a unanimous decision by Parliament.

The Speaker, Prof Mike Ocquaye referred the Bill to the Committee for it to determine if indeed, it requires consideration under a certificate of urgency when the Attorney-General, Gloria Akuffo, laid it on Thursday, April 11.

Once passed into an Act, the Bill will see to the disbandment of political party vigilante groups and prohibit the formation of such.

READ ALSO: 13 Delta Force escapees report themselves to police

After its deliberations, the Committee in a report said it has "duly considered the urgency or otherwise of the Bill and determines, by unanimous decision, that the Bill is of an urgent nature and may be taken through all the stages in one day in accordance with Article 106(13) of the Constitution and Order 119 of the Standing Orders of the House.

"…The Committee therefore by a unanimous decision, recommends to the House to adopt this Report and to pass the Vigilantism and Related Offences Bill 2019 in accordance with Article 106(13) of the 1992 Constitution," the report added.

Article 106(13) states "Where it is determined by a committee of Parliament appointed for the purpose that a particular bill is of an urgent nature, the provisions of the preceding clauses of this article, other than clause (1) and paragraph (a) of clause (2) shall not apply, and accordingly, the President shall give his assent to the bill on its presentation for assent."

The Bill may be passed into law when Parliament is recalled on April 29.

Kwadwo Bamba speaking to Accra-based Neat FM on Friday, April 12, 2019, said: "Officially, there is no group like Delta Force again in the NPP.

READ MORE: 13 Delta Force members back in court to face new charge

"After series of meetings with the leadership of the party, we have agreed to disband the group to bring peace, but all the members are still part of the NPP.”

"This is also to show respect to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who has called for the disbandment of the groups. And, as we speak, the group has been dissolved but the members still belong to the NPP."