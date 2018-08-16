NPP vigilante group Kandahar Boys released

news

Four members of the pro-NPP vigilante group, Kandahar Boys, who were arrested by a joint police and military team at Tamale in the Northern Region have been released.

They were arrested days after the group stormed the Tamale Teaching Hospital and drove out the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Daniel Zaawumya Kolbila.

According to the police, the hospital authorities could not identify the suspects, after they were paraded for identification.

The police said investigations are on-going to arrest the culprits.

On Monday, August 13, 2018, the Kandahar Boys, attacked the hospital and chased out the CEO.

They accused him of being an NDC mole.

The vigilante group also accused him of being incompetent and misused hospital funds.

They alleged that they were instrumental in his appointment as the CEO but has ignored them.

Members of the vigilante group were later arrested in connection with disturbances at the health facility.

Northern Regional Police spokesman, DSP Mohamammed Yussif Tanko, who confirmed the arrest said the men were picked up at 2:00 pm on Wednesday and taken to the Northern Regional Police Command for further interrogation.

Dr Kolbila has since been reinstated by the Northern Regional Security Council led by the Minister Salifu Saeed with a promise to beef up security at the hospital to prevent the perennial disturbances instigated by party foot soldiers.