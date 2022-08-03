NPP will break the 8 because the opposition has nothing better to offer Ghanaians – Afenyo Markin

According to him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) hasn’t shown any promise while in opposition therefore Ghanaians will reject them.

In an August 2, 2022 interview with Accra-based Joy News, the deputy Majority Leader indicated that the NDC has rather resorted to launching scathing attacks on the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and seeking to capitalize on the economic crunch the country finds itself.

“I have been asking…the NDC in the last 8 years when they were in office, came into opposition…has anything changed? The same old appointees with their appointor who they want to bring back as their flagbearer. What has changed? Even in 2020 campaign, did they demonstrate that having been in opposition, they are coming with something new? What were some of the policies that even in opposition now, have they come out with that will resonate? It’s all about lets attack, attack, and attack,” Afenyo-Markin remarked.

The legislator added that a government official may be voted against in the upcoming elections not “because NDC is better but because they [Ghanaians] feel frustrated” amid the prevailing economic circumstances.

Afenyo-Markin believes NPP will have no cause to worry in the 2024 general elections if this strategy is employed.