NPP will win the 2024 general elections – Badu Kobi

The preacher in a live Sunday Service aired on his official Facebook page asserted that NPP’s win will cause an uproar from the opposition and many other citizens.

“The opposition will say, no! There will be chaos because it will be declared, it will be declared that the ruling party has won again and the opposition will say ‘no’ this time and the opposition will get support.

“The person on the seat and those who are on the seat will say 'still we won't get up' and there will be chaos. We need to pray. I repeat, we need to pray,” he disclosed on September 18, 2022.

Prophet Kobi added that if the country refuses to pray against the chaos that will brew after the election results are announced, many people will be caught up in a state of confusion.

“Listen to me, I said this in 2016 and I am repeating it every day. Until there is change, Ghana is not going anywhere,” he added.

Relatedly, the NPP Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has disclosed that he is poised to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.

In an interview on the sidelines of a social event he attended on September 15, he was asked about the claim that candidates like himself would likely drop out late into the race.

“If NPP opens nominations, I will pick forms… those who pick forms and quit, does he look like me? At 62 years, how can I declare my flagbearership ambitions in the NPP and quit, I am not quitting,” he stated.

He, however, called for clean campaigns, stressing his disinterest in what he described as ‘dirty politics.'

“We are all going to run, just that what I don’t want is dirty politics. I am not going to do dirty politics. I will go to the people and tell them what I have done for the NPP and Ghanaians and for which reason they should vote for me,” he emphasized.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP Assin Central, in May this year, became the first to publicly announce his bid to lead the NPP.

“Yes, it is true. I have decided that when the NPP opens nominations, I will pick a form and file my nomination to contest the party primaries as the flagbearer…I will stand on the ticket of the NPP and nothing will change,” Kennedy Agyapong said in a Facebook live interview with The Announcer Newspaper on Wednesday, May 26.