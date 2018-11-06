Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


NPP winning the war against corruption - Minister

The Deputy Minister also lauded the Nana Addo government for the provision of jobs for thousands of youth in the country.

  • Published:
play

Frank Fuseini Adongo, the Deputy Minister of the Upper East Region, has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is winning the war against corruption.

He said so far the government has made gains on corruption as compared to the previous NDC administration.

Adongo said the government was winning the war against corruption through legal, policy and structural reforms and the signal from the President that he abhorred the canker and was determined to stamp it out.

"We are also operating a much improved procurement system which used to be one of the major sources of corruption. Transparency and completiveness have been brought to procurement through the use of competitive tendering as against sole sourcing," he stated.

He said this at the celebration of the International Youth Day at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

READ ALSO: Franklin Cudjoe sparks social media buzz over price of Nido

The Deputy Minister also lauded the Nana Addo government for the provision of jobs for thousands of youth in the country.

Man arrested for attempting suicide on President's convoy play

Man arrested for attempting suicide on President's convoy

 

 

He said in just two years the President had shown his love for the youth, with a total of 100,000 young people reporting to various offices to contribute to national development through the Nations Builders Corps (NABCO).

During the period of their work, he said, those youth would benefit from periodic mentorship, entrepreneurship and coaching sessions to acquire relevant skills to transit into permanent careers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

I would’ve said worse things if I was Maritime boss – Ken Agyapong I would’ve said worse things if I was Maritime boss – Ken Agyapong
EOCO boss suspended for telling Govt to ‘prosecute its corrupt appointees' EOCO boss suspended for telling Govt to ‘prosecute its corrupt appointees'
NDC MP to ride bicycle to Parliament in protest of fuel price hikes NDC MP to ride bicycle to Parliament in protest of fuel price hikes
Stop the propaganda - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah 'warns' Mahama Stop the propaganda - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah 'warns' Mahama
Saudi Arabia King Salman hosts Bawumia Saudi Arabia King Salman hosts Bawumia
General Mosquito behind NDC's 'Al Qaeda' attack - Minister General Mosquito behind NDC's 'Al Qaeda' attack - Minister

Recommended Videos

3 times Dr. Bawumia has diverted from things said in opposition 3 times Dr. Bawumia has diverted from things said in opposition
‘We won’t stop borrowing, even US borrows’ – Akufo-Addo ‘We won’t stop borrowing, even US borrows’ – Akufo-Addo
Nana Addo sees Ghanaians as idiots - Mahama Nana Addo sees Ghanaians as idiots - Mahama



Top Articles

1 Mahama, Spio, Bagbin and Sly storm Hogbetsotso festival [Photos]bullet
2 My Govt is cleaning Mahama’s ‘big mess’ – Nana Addobullet
3 Photos: George Andah's mangled vehiclebullet
4 Prosecute your 'corrupt' officials first - EOCO tells gov'tbullet
5 Rawlings joins Mahama for 2020 campaign [Photos]bullet
6 Northern Region: NDC ‘Al-Qaeda’ boys assault regional secretarybullet
7 We won't resort to reckless borrowing like the NDC - Kamal Deenbullet
8 Saudi Arabia King Salman hosts Bawumiabullet
9 General Mosquito behind NDC's 'Al Qaeda' attack - Ministerbullet
10 Elections 2020 NDC picks flagbearer November 2018bullet

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
2 Here's what Nana Addo said against Mahama on borrowing and taxesbullet
3 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatmentbullet
4 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
5 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
6 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
7 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
8 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet

Politics

NPP Invincible Forces threaten to demonstrate over jobs
We'll give good account of ourselves after end of 4-year mandate- Akufo-Addo
Joshua Alabi is the best man for NDC - Ken Dzirasah
I'm going to Jubilee House in 2021 - Joshua Alabi
Nana Addo swears Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; 4 others in
X
Advertisement