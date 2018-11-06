NPP winning the war against corruption - Minister

news

Frank Fuseini Adongo, the Deputy Minister of the Upper East Region, has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is winning the war against corruption.

He said so far the government has made gains on corruption as compared to the previous NDC administration.

Adongo said the government was winning the war against corruption through legal, policy and structural reforms and the signal from the President that he abhorred the canker and was determined to stamp it out.

"We are also operating a much improved procurement system which used to be one of the major sources of corruption. Transparency and completiveness have been brought to procurement through the use of competitive tendering as against sole sourcing," he stated.

He said this at the celebration of the International Youth Day at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

READ ALSO: Franklin Cudjoe sparks social media buzz over price of Nido

The Deputy Minister also lauded the Nana Addo government for the provision of jobs for thousands of youth in the country.

He said in just two years the President had shown his love for the youth, with a total of 100,000 young people reporting to various offices to contribute to national development through the Nations Builders Corps (NABCO).



During the period of their work, he said, those youth would benefit from periodic mentorship, entrepreneurship and coaching sessions to acquire relevant skills to transit into permanent careers.