He said their threat of voting against President Akufo-Addo and the NPP won’t coerce the government to pay them.

The controversial Abronye also disclosed that should the government heed to their threats, he will stop campaigning for them.

According to him, it is unlawful for any government to pay customers of the gold firm because it is an individual company and therefore the state cannot release funds to rescue it not even on the day of elections.

“For me, if the NPP decides to pay customers of Menzgold, I will cease campaigning for the party”, Mr. Kwame Baffoe told Hello Fm.

He accused Mr. Mahama for not making an attempt to also pay customers of defunct micro finances institutions that collapsed during his government.

Abronye further insisted that his party NPP is not going to pay customers of the collapsed gold trading firm and should leadership decide to do so he will stop campaigning for the party because paying customers of Menzgold is not backed by law.

Meanwhile, Mr. John Dramani Mahama flagbearer of the NDC has accused the NPP government of shielding Nana Appiah Mensah alias NAM 1 Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the defunct gold trading firm at the time he is supposed to pay his customers.